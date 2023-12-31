WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Best of 2023)

December 31, 2023   |   Tags:

Welcome to the first "best of the year" edition of Joe Biden's Senior Moments. What a year it has been for the 81-year-old leader of the free world. We dare anyone to watch the entire video and conclude that Sleepy Joe is fit to serve another four-year term as president. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Best of 2023) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x