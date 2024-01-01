Bedlam In Berlin As Immigrants Bring In The New Year

Migrants in Berlin performed their annual act of New Year’s Eve cultural enrichment by setting fire to cars and attacking police and firefighters with projectiles, leading to 15 officers being injured.

Major cities in Germany routinely welcome in the new year by witnessing the assembly of thousands of migrants, most of them from the Middle East and North Africa, who cause absolute bedlam on the streets.

This year was no different.

Over 300 people were detained in the German capital after around 15 officers were injured after being hit with fireworks and other projectiles.

Immigrants turned Berlin (Germany) into war zone last night.



More than 4,500 police officers were deployed last night to protect the city from immigrants.



Several women celebrating New Year were sexually assaulted by ‘Arab looking’ men. pic.twitter.com/Jh7EtmUvx7 — Klaus Arminius (@Klaus_Arminius) January 1, 2024

One person described the city as looking like a “war zone,” with sexual assaults also reportedly taking place.

“A police spokesperson said officers, firefighters and others were repeatedly shot at with pyrotechnics throughout the city,” reports DW.

“One of the incidents occurred near Alexanderplatz, where around 500 people threw fireworks at each other. Police then dispersed the group at the landmark Neptune Fountain and checked for fireworks, after which a group of 200 people fired pyrotechnics at police, leading to several arrests.”

During the previous New Year’s Eve in 2022, Berlin was also hit by riots and attacks on police and first responders.

One video showed an Albanian child migrant wearing a balaclava firing a pistol into the air in Berlin.

WATCH: An Albanian child migrant wearing a balaclava fires a pistol into the air in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/FdNQufi1pG — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 1, 2024

The crowds were very “diverse” to say the least.

WATCH: Mayhem in Berlin as large groups of migrants launch fireworks at buildings and bystanders on #Alexanderplatz. pic.twitter.com/i0tp41i58V — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) December 31, 2023

Berlin is like London a white minority city. On New Years Eve in the Mitte district mainly Turkish & Arab men assemble.



No women or native Germans can be seen. pic.twitter.com/e9bSgKhhqr — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) January 1, 2024

It was utter bedlam by the looks of it.

Joyous New Year celebrations by Berlin’s enriched community. pic.twitter.com/uZyhLIt6ux — David Vance (@DVATW) January 1, 2024

Another video from Bild showed the police response. 4500 were on patrol, but it did little to deter the enrichers.

