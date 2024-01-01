Ex-CIA Officer Says Ukraine A 'Sinking Ship' After NYT Highlights Recruitment Crisis

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a customary speech to the nation wherein he advanced a vision of optimism even as the already war-ravaged country is under Russian bombs and drones. Putin has said Monday that these aerial operations will "intensify".

Zelensky vowed to see Ukraine transformed into an arms production powerhouse, saying in the Sunday televised speech that "next year, the enemy will feel the wrath of domestic production."

"Our weapons, our equipment, artillery, our shells, our drones, our naval ‘greetings’ to the enemy and at least a million Ukrainian FPV drones," he added. "All of which we will generously use... On land, in the sky, and, of course, at sea."

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Speaking of the West-sponsored pilot training program, which is happening in northern Europe and in America, Zelensky claimed that Ukrainian trainees are "already mastering" F-16 jets and that they'll "definitely" soon be seen in Ukraine's skies to that "our enemies can certainly see what our real wrath is."

Friday witnessed one of the largest missile and drone strikes carried out by Russian forces since the war began, but in the wake of this Zelensky said that no matter how many "the enemy" launches, Ukrainians "will still rise."