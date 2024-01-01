"First Time In Nearly 2 Years": Snow Drought In Major US Northeast Cities May End Soon

Northeast cities, such as Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City, have been locked in a nearly two-year snow drought. However, new forecasts suggest this snow drought could end in the new year.

"For the first time in nearly 2 years, we have a legitimate snowstorm signal on Jan 7 to track across much of the Northeast & *potentially* including the I-95 corridor," Tomer Burg, an atmospheric scientist, posted on X.

The Northeast has been stuck in a wet weather pattern with above-average temperatures (thanks to El Nino). The result has been mostly rain events for the Interstate 95 corridor, while higher elevations in the interior have seen some accumulating snow.

Private weather forecaster BAMWX posted one model showing a high probability of 6" + snowfall across major Northeast metro areas for the next 15 days.

15 day snowfall probability of 6”+ snowfall via the new EPS ensemble.



A few big storms possible next 6-10 days. pic.twitter.com/s7ge3HSyts — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) December 31, 2023

"Anticipation is growing here in the weather world as a major Arctic blast takes shape along with monumental snowfall for the Lower 48 sometime in the upcoming New Year," said Ryan Maue, a meteorologist and former NOAA chief scientist.

2 for the price of 1 [GraphCast A.I.] pic.twitter.com/00GpAYcjW6 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) December 31, 2023

BAMWX also warned of a polar vortex threat later this month.

12Z ECMWF Says not so fast I still want to split the #PolarVortex.



The ensemble responds closely in line.



Now all the sudden the risk of a total PV breakdown is back into the forecast.



What a wild ride. #natgas #wxx https://t.co/cH2mcZlOxp pic.twitter.com/BYCCp04FAr — BAM Weather (BAMWX) (@bamwxcom) December 31, 2023

Snow lovers across the Interstate 95 corridor may finally rejoice as the probability of more than an inch of snow is rising for the next 1-2 weeks.