Harvard President Claudine Gay Hit With Six New Charges Of Plagiarism

January 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Harvard University president Claudine Gay was hit with six additional allegations of plagiarism on Monday in a complaint filed with the university, breathing fresh life into a scandal that has embroiled her nascent presidency and pushing the total number of allegations near 50.



