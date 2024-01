Ivanka Trump Enlists Mister Rogers for New Year’s Greeting to Make Critical 2024 Point: ‘Look for The Helpers’

January 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As a tumultuous 2023 drew to a close, former first daughter Ivanka Trump found some words of wisdom to share with her followers on social media who might be feeling […] The post Ivanka Trump Enlists Mister Rogers for New Year's Greeting to Make Critical 2024 Point: 'Look for The Helpers' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...