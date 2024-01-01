Lauren Boebert Blames Hollywood: The Battle for Control of Her Congressional District

January 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Lauren Boebert has attributed her decision to switch congressional districts to the influence of Hollywood. Boebert expressed her intention to take action against influential figures in the entertainment industry who are attempting to gain control over her district during her appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.



Read More...