Police Injured During 'Diversity Riot' In London

At least four police officers were hurt Saturday in what has been dubbed a ‘diversity riot’ in London.

The incident in Camberwell, South London saw a violent mob of stick-wielding hoodlums, some reportedly of Ethiopian descent and some Eritreans, attempting to stop a meeting inside a nearby theatre that was being attended by representatives of the government of the East African nation.

The footage shows that as police attempted to control the situation, they quickly found themselves under attack.

London having a normal one.



Reports are Eritreans and Ethiopians were protesting, it all ended up in a big stick fight, and now the cops are involved. pic.twitter.com/MGUfFFxyzG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 30, 2023

Southwark Police told reporters that the violence was sparked by “tensions in the Eritrean community,” further noting that “Eight people were arrested in Camberwell this afternoon for offences including violent disorder, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and assault on an emergency worker.”

NEW - Chaos has broken out on the streets of London, with crowds wielding sticks seen squaring up with cops — The Sunpic.twitter.com/HXJc5QW5Wg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 30, 2023

“Four officers were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital and has now been discharged,” the statement added.

The two African nations of Ethiopia and Eritrea are again close to war over territorial disputes.

The fact that this happened in London and British police officers had to intervene has led many to point out that it is yet another example of failed enforced multiculturalism.

