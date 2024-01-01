REPORT: Bill Clinton Identified as “John Doe 36” in Upcoming Epstein Court Documents: What Does It Mean?

January 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be identified as "John Doe 36" in court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. These documents, part of a lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, mention Clinton over 50 times. Bill Clinton Identified as "John Doe 36" in Upcoming Epstein Court Documents: What Does It Mean?



Read More...