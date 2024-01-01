These Are The 20 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Potential US Homebuyers

Location, location, location...

This phrase has been a real estate mantra since time immemorial, and rightly so. Finding the right home is impossible without finding the right neighborhood.

As Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes details below, thousands of U.S. homebuyers scout online real estate marketplaces daily, searching for the right home. But these sites also attract window shoppers curious about the country’s nicest neighborhoods and luxurious homes.

And so, HouseFresh has compiled the top 20 most popular neighborhoods by online interest, based on the search history of Zillow users.

Methodology

This study assessed sales listings from the 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

It noted the neighborhood and page views for every house, townhome, apartment, and condo, and the number of days it had been listed on the website to calculate the average page views per day.

Average daily views across each neighborhood were then combined and ranked to reveal the top 20 neighborhoods. Neighborhoods with fewer than 10 listings were excluded from the rankings.

America’s Most Popular Neighborhoods by Search Interest

In the post-pandemic world, surging housing prices have been a critical concern for American homebuyers.

That’s likely why the most popular neighborhood—Northeast Dallas, which is highly sought-after for being in a strong market with lots of options in both size and affordability—can outperform more famous neighborhoods in viewing interest.

Here are how different neighborhoods in the U.S. stacked up:

Other strong cities for both first-time and second-time home buyers performed well. With affordable house values, sunny skies, large recreation spaces, and a dry climate, Phoenix had the strongest interest for a single city with three neighborhoods in the top 10: Camelback East, North Mountain, and Deer Valley.

On the other end of the spectrum were some of the nation’s most valuable real estate markets. Los Angeles’ celebrity hub of Hollywood Hills had the highest average price per listing at $2.3 million, and was the second-most popular neighborhood in average daily views. Listings in New York’s affluent Upper East Side also drew in crowds and was the 5th most viewed neighborhood.

The Zillow data has revealed that a neighborhood’s popularity varies depending on the viewer. While some look for affordable neighborhoods with big houses and parks, others have their eyes on the glamor of a vibrant city, irrespective of the cost.