Trump Claiming Immunity in J6 Case: Will Courts Grant His Request?

January 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In the J6 case against him, Donald Trump made a claim asserting that he should be granted immunity in the Biden administration. This claim was officially filed in the US Court of Appeals for DC. According to Jack Smith, the Special Counsel for President Biden, he argues that former President Trump should not be granted presidential immunity. Smith has recently submitted a motion to the appellate court, urging them to decline hearing the motion. The case has scheduled oral arguments on January 9, 2024, which will be presented before a panel consisting of three judges.



