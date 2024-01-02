2023’s LGBT Mania In Review, Stopping The Indoctrination of Kids, & How to Re-Unite America (Video)

Alex Newman hits the airwaves to review the LGBT movement’s progress in 2023, expose the poisonous indoctrination of children in gov. schools, and offer thoughts on how to unite Americans in 2024. Journalist Alex Newman joins OAN with the great Alison Steinberg to review 2023 LGBT victories and defeats, expose the poisonous indoctrination of children …



Read More...