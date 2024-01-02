Baptism By Fryer: North Carolina Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting McDonald's Cook Who 'Disrespected' Wife

A North Carolina pastor was arrested for assault and battery after allegedly walking into a McDonald's and assaulting a cook who 'disrespected' his wife, according to a police report of the incident.

Dwayne Waden, a 57-year-old church pastor, has been arrested over the incident (Image: thesmokinggun)

The man, 57-year-old Dwayne Waden, allegedly placed his hands around the cook's neck, then pushed the cook toward the deep fryer and punched him in the face on December 28.

The victim "suffered a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck, CBS News reports.

Officers were able to see footage from a surveillance video of the altercation. Waden, whose Facebook profile identifies him as pastor of Elevated Life International Ministries and a semitruck driver, was arrested on a charge of assault, according to a police report, and released on a $1,000 bond.

According to the local McDonald's franchise, Waden's wife is no longer with the organization, and said "the safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority."

Waden was transported to police headquarters, where he posted bond in the amount of $1,000. He's due in court on Jan. 22 to face charges.