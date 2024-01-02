Bob Menendez Helped Businessman Seek Qatari Investment, Prosecutors Say

Sen. Bob Menendez helped a New Jersey businessman seek an investment from a Qatari company with ties to the Middle Eastern country's government, prosecutors said on Tuesday in a new indictment against the Democratic lawmaker.


