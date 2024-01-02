FLASHBACK: Media Rave About Harvard’s Groundbreaking Choice of Claudine Gay as President

January 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Harvard University president Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid mounting allegations of plagiarism in her academic work. When Gay was initially announced as Harvard's new president in December 2022, mainstream media outlets raved about the diversity she would bring to the elite university. Outlets touted her as the "daughter of Haitian immigrants" and the "first person of color" to hold the office of president at Harvard. The post FLASHBACK: Media Rave About Harvard's Groundbreaking Choice of Claudine Gay as President appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...