Green Day Releases Edgy New Album Titled ‘Get The Vaccine, Climate Change Is Real, And Trump Is Bad’

January 2, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BERKELEY, CA — Hot on the heels of its highly publicized television performance on New Year's Eve, the pop-punk band Green Day announced the release of an edgy new album titled Get the Vaccine, Climate Change Is Real, and Trump Is Bad.



