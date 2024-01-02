Japan Airlines Jet Collides With Coast Guard Plane While Landing At Airport In Tokyo

Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that five Japan Coast Guard members died on Runway 34R at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after their plane collided with Japan Airlines flight JL516.

An Airbus A350, operated by Japan Airlines and carrying hundreds of passengers, collided with a Japan Coast Guard (JCG) plane while landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo late Tuesday.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 wrote in a post on social media platform X, "Japan Airlines flight JL516 collided with a JCG aircraft and caught fire, during landing at Tokyo Haneda Airport Runway 34R."

Public broadcaster NHK News said 367 passengers and 12 crew members were on board JL516, all of whom evacuated the aircraft after touchdown. One JCG plane crew member was evacuated, but five others were unaccounted for.

JCG confirmed to CNN its fixed-wing MA722 collided with JL516 on Runway 34R. They noted the fixed-wing MA722 was headed to Haneda airport to a JCG airbase in Niigata prefecture to support relief efforts following a powerful earthquake on Monday.