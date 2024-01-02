Maine GOP State Rep Moves to Impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for Removing Trump from Ballot

January 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Maine state representative is seeking to impeach Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows after Bellows decided that former President Donald Trump should be removed from the presidential ballot in […] The post Maine GOP State Rep Moves to Impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for Removing Trump from Ballot appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...