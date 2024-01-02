New Jersey Mayor Boots Bussed Migrants Over 'Major Security Risk' While Biden Busted Giving Chinese Illegals Huge Break

Edison, New Jersey's Democrat Mayor Sam Joshi (D) says he turned a bus full of illegal migrants around because there was no way for local police to know "if any of those 40 individuals were carrying weapons," adding that "they couldn’t be identified."

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

According to Joshi, this poses "a major security risk. It’s a health risk. And we’re just not going to tolerate that."

Joshi instead plans to send migrants back to the border as opposed to burdening other mayors, Breitbart reports.

WABC New Jersey Reporter Toni Yates stated, “The town of Edison, however, has its own answer: A charter bus to send migrants back to the southern border. The bus that arrived the other night was simply ordered to leave.” She then played a clip of Joshi saying, “Edison Township Police officers did not know if any of those 40 individuals were carrying weapons, they couldn’t be identified. And that is a major problem. That’s a major security risk. It’s a health risk. And we’re just not going to tolerate that.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Caller reported on Tuesday that the Biden administration 'drastically simplified the vetting process for Chinese illegal immigrants' in April of 2023, according to a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) email leaked to the outlet.

The April 2023 email, which was sent by a CBP supervisor to a “master list” of about 500 Border Patrol agents, instructs CBP officials to radically reduce the number of interview questions for Chinese migrants apprehended after illegally crossing into the country from roughly 40 to just five. The “headquarters guidance” came as border agents were overwhelmed with near-record numbers of illegal crossings.

"This policy change has accelerated the time it takes to process Chinese illegal immigrants — this doesn’t make America safer," said J.J. Carrell, a retired CBP deputy patrol agent in charge, in a statement to the Caller. "The final result is that dangerous Chinese illegal immigrants will still be released into the U.S."

Chinese nationals detained at the U.S-Mexico border. U.S. Border Patrol

"This is just the government covering their ass, so they can say they vetted," Carrell continued. "I believe the government recognizes the threat of Chinese soldiers and spies that are pouring into America, and they want to try and identify these individuals. However, the same government does not want to stop the flow of illegal aliens or Chinese nationals — just the ‘bad ones,’ which is impossible."

According to the new guidance, the number of questions that agents are required to ask have been scaled back, thus 'speeding up the flow' of Chinese illegal immigrants into the country, Carrell said, adding that human trafficking operations quickly adapted to the new guidelines, coaching Chinese illegals on how to answer the new, shorter list of CBP questions.

Read the rest of the report here...

So for 5 years the MSM insisted that Trump was a Russian puppet thanks to lies fabricated by Democrat / establishment operatives, yet the Bidens take millions from Chinese entities, and nobody bats an eye when the administration helps funnel unvetted Chinese migrants - an actual national security risk - into the country.