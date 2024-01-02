Regime Change Comes to Harvard
January 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned on Tuesday amid mounting allegations of plagiarism in her academic work and disastrous congressional testimony in December about the university's handling of anti-Semitism on campus. University provost Alan Garber will serve as interim president as the school conducts a search for a new president. The post Regime Change Comes to Harvard appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
