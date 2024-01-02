Regime Change Comes to Harvard

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigned on Tuesday amid mounting allegations of plagiarism in her academic work and disastrous congressional testimony in December about the university's handling of anti-Semitism on campus. University provost Alan Garber will serve as interim president as the school conducts a search for a new president. The post Regime Change Comes to Harvard appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



