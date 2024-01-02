Report Finds Biden Admin’s Concerns of ‘Extremism’ in Military Are Unfounded

January 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A report the Department of Defense commissioned to study extremism in the United States military found that there is little evidence it's a disproportionate problem among service members, findings that throw cold water on Biden administration officials' claims of significant radicalism within the military. The post Report Finds Biden Admin's Concerns of 'Extremism' in Military Are Unfounded appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



