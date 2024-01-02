Sanctuary Cities Seek More Money For Migrants, But Is Money The Problem?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Chicago, New York, and Denver all seek more money to address the surge of migrants. However, money sent to sanctuary cities will only make things worse.

10,000 Per Day

The sanctuary cities seek more money to address the migrant issue.

New York City Mayor whines the problem will cost $12 billion. Denver’s mayor said the problem will consume 10 percent of its budget.

But what about Texas? On many days in December, there were 10,000 or more illegal entries.

Mayors Call for Action

CNN reports December migrant surge at Southern border largest in more than two decades as mayors call for action.

A new surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border is overwhelming already-stretched resources and prompting urgent talks with Mexican officials as December border crossings reached a record monthly high. Border authorities encountered more than 225,000 migrants along the US-Mexico border this month, marking the highest monthly total recorded since 2000, according to preliminary Homeland Security statistics shared with CNN. Over the course of the month, authorities dealt with more than 10,000 migrants crossing daily until more recently, when the numbers began to drop. Since last year, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has bused more than 92,000 migrants to cities across the country, according to his office. Those cities include Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, DC – all of which are led by Democratic mayors. “The international crisis that we are experiencing right now is being subsidized by local economies,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told “CNN This Morning” Friday. “That is not sustainable, and that’s why we need Congress to actually have appropriations to make sure that what refugees from Ukraine receive, we have to ask … why aren’t those same support services being provided for individuals who are coming from the continent of Africa and Central and South America?” The shelter system for migrants in Chicago has reached capacity, the mayor said. And without a coordinated solution, the migrant crisis “is going to crush local economies,” Johnson said. Denver is expected to spend about 10% of its entire city budget on migrant shelter and aid next year, Mayor Mike Johnston said. New York City has received more than 161,000 migrants since 2022, and the influx will likely cost an estimated $12 billion over three years, Mayor Eric Adams said. “Every agency and delivery of service in my city is going to be drastically impacted by the actions of picking up the tab of $5 billion this fiscal year, $12 billion of three years,” Adams said.

How Can Money Possibly Help?

Is the problem lack of money or is the problem 10,000 illegal entries into the US every day?

If you want to double the problem, double the money thrown at it. We can easily have 25,000 illegal crossing a day if we just spend enough.

New York City moans about accepting 161,000 migrants since 2022. At 10,000 a day or even 3,000 a day on average, how many does Texas have?

The blue, big-city mayors don’t like Abbott bussing migrants to their cities. But do you see any of them helping out Texas?

Biden vs Trump

“The reality is that Donald Trump has no plan to build a humane and secure immigration system,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement to CBS News. “He only cares about himself and will prey on our country’s most vulnerable if he thinks it will help him regain power.” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Mr. Biden and Democrats were “directly responsible for the completely lawless and open border, allowing deadly drugs to flow into communities, giving safe passage to human traffickers, and empowering cartels to spread their violence.”

The above quotes from CBS News.

Trump says immigrant are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’ Such talk is not only inflammatory, it’s counterproductive. Independents will not be pleased with such statements. And independents will decide the election.

We should all be offended.

Trump would be better served with simple, accurate statements as in point #2 above.

Both Trump and Biden are doing everything they can to offend the independents. One of them will lose because of it.

No Plans

As for point number 1, It’s true that “Trump has no plan to build a humane and secure immigration system.”

The reality is neither does Biden. Worse yet, Biden refuses to do anything to stem the tide.

And this is happening on Biden’s watch not Trump’s.

Biden Seeks $14 Billion

On October 25, Immigration Impact reported Biden’s Emergency Funding Proposal Seeks $14 Billion for Immigration System From Congress

On October 20, the Biden administration renewed its request for emergency supplemental funding for border management from Congress. This new $14 billion request represents more than a $10 billion increase from the administration’s original August proposal and includes a sizeable investment in areas of the immigration system often forgotten by years of deterrence-heavy policy. Nevertheless, despite several positive requests, the president’s proposal still relies on increased detention and enforcement to address migration at the border. Another notable increase is for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the enforcement arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The proposal includes $2.5 billion in emergency funding compared to $759 million in August. The previous proposal vaguely indicated that the money would be used to “respond to migration surges” along the border. This time around, an accompanying DHS Fact Sheet suggests that this will partially fund additional detention beds due to the administration’s increased use of expedited removal and to “offer necessary surge capacity for any periods of elevated encounters.” Currently, the Biden administration is detaining more than 36,000 individuals. This is an all-time high for his administration and the highest amount since the beginning of the pandemic. The requested funding would reportedly increase ICE detention capacity to 46,000, potentially the highest level Congress has ever funded.

Hooray Biden wants to expand ICE detention capacity by another 12,000 persons. That would last less than two days at the December rate.

Money for Ukraine vs the US Border

Since the beginning of the war, the US has given Ukraine about $113 billion.

Biden now wants another $61.4 billion for Ukraine, but only $14 billion for the US border according to NPR.

The entire package counting Israel is $106 billion.

But this is not really about money, it’s about attitudes. Biden does not really want to do anything about the border and his priorities prove it.

Doubling or even tripling money for the border won’t do anything until there is a clear admission that the flow needs to stop.

And extra money for cities will make matters worse.

The primary problem is one of attitudes. Biden does not want to address the problem.