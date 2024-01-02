United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA is a Terrorist Organization
January 2, 2024 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIt must be prosecuted and dismantled. The U.N. agency is aligned with the jihad force. The United Nations was founded over seventy years ago in the wake of the Holocaust to ensure “never again.” Democracies, both nascent and well-established, comprised the majority of the founding nations of the UN. America was confident that the UN …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments