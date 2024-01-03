Analysis: If Joe Biden Can’t Defend His Own Skin from the Sun, How Can He Defend America?

January 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: President Joe Biden was photographed sporting a severe Irish sunburn prior to departing the Caribbean island of St. Croix, where the 81 year old was enjoying a week-long family vacation. The post Analysis: If Joe Biden Can't Defend His Own Skin from the Sun, How Can He Defend America? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...