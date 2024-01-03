Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark To Launch In-House Trading Desk

By Brayden Lindrea of CoinTelegraph

US-based Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. reportedly plans to set up an in-house trading desk sometime in 2024 to maximize returns from its Bitcoin holdings. According to a Jan. 2 report from Bloomberg, the firm’s CEO Zachary Bradford said the move would make use the the “large Bitcoin” balance the company has.

“We really think that doing it ourselves is the best way, especially with the large Bitcoin balance we have,” Bradford told Bloomberg. “It just makes financial sense to do it in-house.”

In December, CleanSpark said it held 2,575 BTC at the end of November, worth around $116 million at today’s prices.

CleanSpark reportedly plans to make strategies based on regulated crypto offerings, such as the option contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange or its affiliates.

“We may have to move a small amount into different accounts but we will keep the cold storage custody with holders like Coinbase with segregated accounts,” Bradford added.

A major Bitcoin miner plans to set up an in-house trading desk. That could have an impact on market structure in crypto. Also, it is remarkable to see the sector is morphing from a cottage industry into something like this. Exclusive below👇https://t.co/4aPhIIG9ql — David Pan (@DavidPan_1) January 2, 2024

Bradford thinks more Bitcoin miners will set up in-house trading desks, adding:

“That way, you can manage it with your own risk profiles and expertise and keep a really close eye on it.”

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) share price increased around 440% to around $11 in 2023, lifting the firm’s market cap to $2 billion, according to Google Finance.

The share price appreciation erased a nearly 80% share price fall in 2022 when the cryptocurrency industry’s market cap plummeted as low as $832 billion following the collapse of FTX.