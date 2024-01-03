Epstein Files: Majority Of Associates Named Aren’t Accused of Committing Any Crimes

January 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A judge released a file that names some of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, possibly revealing some public figures who participated in his crimes. However, the truth is much less scandalous, the Associated Press reported. As the AP points out, the majority of people named in the files are not accused of committing any crimes.



Read More...