Harvard’s Plagiarizing President Resigns. Media Say Racism Made Her Do It.

January 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Claudine Gay announced her resignation as the president of Harvard University on Tuesday after a series of academic and leadership debacles. For much of the news media, however, Gay's resignation was about something else: right-wing racism. The post Harvard's Plagiarizing President Resigns. Media Say Racism Made Her Do It. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...