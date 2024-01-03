Harvard’s Plagiarizing President Resigns. Media Say Racism Made Her Do It. 

Claudine Gay announced her resignation as the president of Harvard University on Tuesday after a series of academic and leadership debacles. For much of the news media, however, Gay's resignation was about something else: right-wing racism. The post Harvard's Plagiarizing President Resigns. Media Say Racism Made Her Do It.  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


