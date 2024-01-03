Leigh Bardugo, “The Ninth House”

I read this and much enjoyed it some years ago; it's an urban fantasy set at Yale, and I expect that people with some Yale or New Haven experience would enjoy it even more. Indeed, I recommended it to Will Baude, who went to Yale Law, and he just let me know that he "loved it almost as much as Lev Grossman's The Magicians." That's my reaction, too: I think Grossman's series is exceptionally good, and somewhat better than Ninth House and its sequel, Hell Bent, but I liked both very much.

