WATCH: Media Explain Away Claudine Gay Resignation

January 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Media outlets were quick on the draw with explanations after Harvard president Claudine Gay on Tuesday announced her resignation amid allegations of plagiarism and mishandling the university's response to anti-Semitism. Pundits' defenses stretched from saying that Gay did not commit "true plagiarism" to arguing that criticism of Gay amounted to "racial bias" and claiming that conservative outlets launched a "well-orchestrated attack" on Gay because of a "thirst to dethrone her." The post WATCH: Media Explain Away Claudine Gay Resignation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...