WATCH: Media Explain Away Claudine Gay Resignation

January 3, 2024   |   Tags:

Media outlets were quick on the draw with explanations after Harvard president Claudine Gay on Tuesday announced her resignation amid allegations of plagiarism and mishandling the university's response to anti-Semitism. Pundits' defenses stretched from saying that Gay did not commit "true plagiarism" to arguing that criticism of Gay amounted to "racial bias" and claiming that conservative outlets launched a "well-orchestrated attack" on Gay because of a "thirst to dethrone her." The post WATCH: Media Explain Away Claudine Gay Resignation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x