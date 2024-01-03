Who Is Punished In Each Of The 9 Circles Of Hell?

January 3, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Many people are familiar with Dante's famous "9 Circles of Hell," where different categories of pitiful souls spend eternity in horrific torment for their sins. Still, the ones he wrote about may seem a little outdated for modern readers. It's been 700 years since we learned who was hanging out in each circle of Hell in Dante's Inferno, and Hades has added quite a few souls!



Read More...