Women's Rights Groups Protest UN Appointment Of Transgender Activist As "Women's Champion"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The United Nations has appointed a transgender activist as a “women’s champion,” prompting women’s rights groups to express their “dismay and disappointment.”

The Times reports “Seventeen women’s rights groups have signed a letter to the charity UN Women UK expressing concern about its choice of a transgender woman as its “UK champion”.

UN Women bills itself as the “Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women,” that works “for gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

Yet they’ve appointed a biological man as the UK’s representative for women.

It seems like a direct exercise in trolling women at this point.

The person in question is Munroe Bergdorf, a model, broadcaster and transgender activist.

Campaign Group Fair Play For Women issued a statement noting “In December the UN Women’s UK committee appointed a male who presents in a highly sexualised stereotype of womanhood as an ambassador for women.”

It continues, “UN Women has made a point of demonstrating that it considers males can become women. It’s disappointing to see the UK committee go so far as to select a male to represent women. Their credibility is in tatters.”

We wrote to @UN_Women and @UNWomenUK about their appointment of a male with a track record of misogynistic abuse to represent women. Never mind the trail of unsavoury online posts and the safeguarding fail. Do they really prefer this male to all UK women? https://t.co/UOr6K1hQGs — FairPlayForWomen (@fairplaywomen) January 2, 2024

A letter penned by the group and sixteen others including Sex Matters, Transgender Trend and the Women’s Rights Network urges that “The female population of the UK is more than 33 million, yet you have ignored every one of us and chosen a male.”

They also state that “Bergdorf’s gender presentation embodies the objectification which most women reject as a particularly demeaning example of offensive gender stereotypes.”

The rights groups also point out that “Bergdorf’s well-publicised activism is not pro-women. This person has objected to women making references to our female bodies.”

They continue, “Yet many issues affecting women, such as FGM, child marriage and forced marriage, reproductive rights, male violence against women and girls, rape as a war crime, pregnancy and maternity healthcare, and more, are inextricably linked with our female biology. How can this person be a champion of women if these issues are deemed unmentionable?”

The groups also point out that Bergdorf has a checkered history, noting that “Bergdorf resigned as an adviser on LGBT+ to the UK Labour Party after previous homophobic and racist posts on social media were revealed. These included saying that “all white people” are “violent racists” and “fuck you, stupid dirty and smelly nigga”. There are numerous examples of homophobic messaging, using expressions like “faggot” and “old poof”, “hairy barren lesbian” and “barren…hairy dyke”.

Bergdorf was dropped by cosmetics company L’Oréal in 2017 over the race comments, which also included an accusation thrown at all white people that “most of y’all don’t even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism.”

The letter further notes that “In a separate incident, Bergdorf was dropped as an ambassador to a children’s charity, Childline, because of inappropriate messages which were counter to safeguarding norms.”

Is there any conceivable way that UN Women didn’t know about this completely public information? Did they do even a Google search on the person they were appointing? The answer is likely yes, which means the globalist entity thinks it’s all just fine.

