Democratic Megadonors Bankroll Media Matters, Leaked Donor List Shows

January 4, 2024   |   Tags:

Media Matters for America, a progressive activist group that masquerades as a media watchdog, is bankrolled by some of the largest Democratic donors in the country, according to a confidential donor list obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Democratic Megadonors Bankroll Media Matters, Leaked Donor List Shows appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x