Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Iran Bombings That Regime Blamed on Israel

January 4, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020. The post Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Iran Bombings That Regime Blamed on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



