Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Iran Bombings That Regime Blamed on Israel

January 4, 2024

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020.


