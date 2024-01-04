'Make-Believe' Crisis

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

The ease with which any critical thinking individual can obliterate the climate change narrative makes you realize it has nothing to do with the climate or saving the planet.

The entire climate change scam is nothing more than a means to control the masses, enslave them through this warped ideology, and siphon billions from the very taxpayers they are misleading through their sophisticated propaganda campaign.

There is no crisis.

We are actually moving into a cooling period driven by the only thing that really matters – the sun.

Anyone with two brain cells knows you can’t power this modern world via solar and wind.

It’s plainly and quantifiably impossible to do so.

Without oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear power, our entire global economic system comes to a halt. Liberals are just the biggest dupes in this fantasy of windmills and solar panels.

They are so brain dead, they don’t know where the electricity to charge their virtue signalling Teslas is actually produced.

The stupid, it burns – like red hot coal.

According to Al Gore the world ended in 2016.

The climate grifters like Gore, Gates, Schwab, and the rest of the Davos billionaire cabal that fly to climate change conferences in their private jets and live in 25,000 square foot mansions with 13 bathrooms and multiple gas stoves, want to use this climate change tripe as the main thrust in depopulating the planet so they have it all and the surviving peasants own nothing.

Climate change is the cudgel the ruling elite are using to increase their own power, control and wealth.

It really is that simple.

I believe throwing billionaires into volcanoes will satisfy the climate gods.

That is more believable than their ridiculous climate crisis narrative