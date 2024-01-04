Nikki Haley, American History and Intellectual Honesty

When Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley answered a question last week in which she stated that the American Civil War was fought over “government,” “rights” and “freedoms,” she was correct. Yet, like most politicians, when she realized that the popular answer should have been “slavery,” she modified her answer. She should have stood her ground. […]


