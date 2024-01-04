The Argentine experiment

The election of a self-proclaimed libertarian, Javier Milei, as president of the Republica Argentina, was obviously shocking to many people.

His actions continue to alarm many. Including the American media. An example is the recent headline at MSN.com: Argentina’s President Javier Milei Executes Unprecedented Military Reorganization. But as the story itself states, the reorganization is not “unprecedented” and is being done just a few years after Argentine president Kirchner (2007-2015) reorganized the military.

Milei’s military reforms (including “premature” retirement of 22 senior flag-grade (general) officers and using retired officers to clean up the civilian part of the military establishment) may be a bit more in depth than Ms. Kirchner’s work. And takes a different approach.

Which is what seems to scare the mainstream media. As does Milei’s elimination or merger of a lot of government ministries, and his labor reforms just blocked by a court, as reported by BBC. The media joins, then, the courts and labor unions and a bunch of other folks in trying to put a lid on the new president. In fact, the growing list of opposition to Milei actually is a good indication that he may be the real deal, and that he is dedicated to using common sense in combatting the latest Argentine economic crisis.

Real deal? Libertarian, at least in the minarchist sense. Certainly he is not a free-market anarchist. But he seems to be generally in favor of reducing government, limiting and rolling back government’s power, and restoring liberty to people – private people, workers, and business.

Obviously, many of us question how he is doing this. As one commenter wrote: “Javier Milei decrees a massive reform of economic laws and regulations. He declared an economic emergency for two years and eliminated, among other things, laws related to rentals, shelf space, and supply. The decree also authorizes the privatization of public companies and modifies the health system and the civil code, as reported by La Nacion.”

“Rule by decree” (the FedGov equivalent, sadly, is issuing “executive orders”) is hardly a sign of libertarian concepts or something either minarchists or anarchists are fond of. Even when they move in the direction of cutting government spending and power.

There are, of course, alternatives. Are they alternatives that would work? Will this rule by decree work? We must wait and see.

Given the Argentine popular vote and run-off system, Milei is (at worst?) the lesser of two evils. And a significant change from Argentine regimes dating back not just 20 years but perhaps back to the independence of Argentina and certainly to World War II. Given the military’s strong impact on politics in Argentina, his reorganization makes sense. Especially since a majority of military members supported him as part of the 55%+ runoff votes he got.

If he can accomplish his stated goals and truly establish a more liberty-loving federal (and local) regime? Argentina is blessed with many advantages that once made it the most prosperous nation in Latin America, and this could again be the case.

And hopefully an example for much of the rest of the world.

Which is certainly a very strong reason for mainstream media, trade union strongmen, “leftist” politicians and followers in general, and judges to be very worried and willing to work hard to squelch his reforms in the cradle.

Milei’s new government has clearly told the US that it is “pro-American” as well as in favor of liberty – a mixed message that few people notice. Milei’s proposal to replace the nearly worthless (and growing more so) Argentine peso with the US dollar (something done decades ago and still in effect in Panama, El Salvador, and Ecuador) shows he definitely plans to remain friendly to, and even in alliance with, the USA. Milei has already canceled Argentina’s planned 1 January entry into BRICS, which is considered an anti-American grouping.

We can hope and encourage any effort to reduce governmental power, and Argentina very well may be on that path.



