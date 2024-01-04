The End Of Western Europe?

Authored by Jan Jekielek and Jeff Minick via The Epoch Times,

In a recent episode of “American Thought Leaders,” host Jan Jekielek sits down with Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament and of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Here they discuss the cultural and political threats facing Europe, from surging immigration and antisemitism to the erosion of national identities.

Jan Jekielek: Welcome to Washington, D.C. You’ve been speaking about the coronavirus pandemic and the draconian measures associated with it. We have a select subcommittee on the pandemic that has been doing an inquiry. There is similar activity in the European Parliament. Please tell me about that.

Christine Anderson: There was a committee set up in the EU [European Union] Parliament. Unfortunately, it was not an inquiry committee, so we lacked certain competencies to compel someone to show up for the committee. Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, didn’t show up. The title of the committee was “Lessons Learned from COVID.” They weren’t interested in looking at where they went wrong. Was it okay for us to violate fundamental rights? No, what they asked was, “Where did we fail to get people to do what we wanted?” You can see from the report of that committee, despite all the lies we exposed, they only served one purpose—to force people into compliance. Despite all we uncovered, they repeated every single lie in that report. At this point, the people aren’t running any show anymore. It’s the governments—but they appear to be puppets for whoever is actually calling the shots. People all over the world are in the same boat. We are up against the same powers trying to infringe on our rights and take away our democratic principles.

Mr. Jekielek: The AfD is often characterized in America and in a lot of media in Europe as a far-right extremist party.

Ms. Anderson: The AfD is not far-right. Any party that criticizes the government or questions the narrative is considered far-right. As soon as you start advocating for the people, which is the job of elected representatives, the globalitarian misanthropists will throw whatever they have at you to prevent people from listening.

Mr. Jekielek: What would you say is the most controversial position of the AfD?

Ms. Anderson: They’re bashing us for our stance on immigration, which actually isn’t immigration. It’s an illegal invasion of millions of people. They’re saying that it’s all racist.

Mr. Jekielek: The concern is that unless those people assimilate into the culture, that can create a huge problem. There are these huge free-Palestine protests we’ve been seeing since October 7. What do you think about that?

Ms. Anderson: All the elected officials and politicians are now saying, “What? We imported antisemitism?” This is what has been going on, and now they’re seeing it. If you import millions of people from cultures that have deep-rooted antisemitism, that’s exactly what you’ll get. We’re overrun, and it’s almost like you have these parallel societies. On top of that, we’re being taught to hate our own way of life and our culture. Why would anyone want to integrate into a society that hates itself? It’s absurd and insane. On the altar of diversity and kindness, we’re destroying our free and liberal societies. When you look at every single Western democracy, you have the same agendas being pushed. The governments all seem to be reading from the same script: “Build back better. Safe and effective. No one is safe until everyone is safe.” The whole shebang. I consider them to be puppets of whoever is putting forward these agendas. I don’t know who they actually are, but that’s not the point. The only way I can change anything is by going after the elected officials. I elected these people, and they’re responsible. That’s what I’m interested in. There’s no constitution in the world that would grant me the right to take down the World Economic Forum. I have no connection to the WEF whatsoever. It’s my government that is allowing the World Health Organization to overtake its governing powers. It needs to fix this.

Mr. Jekielek: I keep thinking about this far-right moniker. Today, it’s comical how it’s being used. Elon Musk is far-right.

Ms. Anderson: Everyone who isn’t in support of whatever globalist agenda is being pushed at the moment is given the label far-right. The mindset is different in Eastern European countries. They’ve lived under totalitarian rule, and it hasn’t been that long ago. They remember and recognize how totalitarian regimes go about doing certain things—the language and the gaslighting. Therefore, it’s not really working in the Eastern European countries.

Mr. Jekielek: You don’t have a lot of hope for Western Europe. What do you see as the path forward if you don’t see a good future?