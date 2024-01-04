"The Public Should Be Made Aware Of This"

"The public should be made aware of this," Elon Musk commented on X, referencing a post by former Texas Representative Mayra Flores, which showed a video of what might be the biggest migrant caravan approaching the US southern border in the past year.

Flores said, "The largest migrant caravan of 2023 known as the 'poverty exodus,' has recently departed from Southern Mexico, comprising approximately 15,000 individuals from 24 countries en route to the US border."

"Yet Democrats are focused on cooking pictures I posted that reminded me of my upbringing. I can't with so much pettiness," she noted."

The public should be made aware of this https://t.co/yeqJy3ixgc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

As we've detailed in two reports, the US southern border invasion is likely being organized by a network of NGOs, or non-governmental organizations, some of which are funded by US taxpayers.

Last week, Fox News reported that a record 302,000 encounters with illegal migrants occurred in December, which marks 785,000 encounters since Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has repeatedly downplayed the invasion.

Let's revisit the clearest misinformation campaign from the White House in May, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka declared: "I want to be very clear, our borders are not open."

“I want to be very clear, our borders are not open” - @SecMayorkas, May 11th, 2023



This might be the biggest lie of the year from the Biden regime. pic.twitter.com/rVNf94Ck9n — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2023

And this...

Karine Jean-Pierre claims the border crisis is “not unusual.”



FACT CHECK: This is the worst U.S. border crisis on record, by far. pic.twitter.com/LheysOgg1O — GOP (@GOP) December 23, 2023

While Democrats welcome the millions of new voters illegals, there are increasing fears that the Biden administration's reckless open southern border policies are fueling a major national security threat.

At this point, there is no question that this administration is actively facilitating illegal immigration.



The numbers speak for themselves. https://t.co/WaJeNxsx2e — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

While it is trivial to enter the United States illegally, it is insanely difficult for legal immigrants to move to the United States.



This is madness! We should shut down illegal immigration and greatly increase legal immigration. https://t.co/ElW9PZaIqh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

Kinney County, Texas, Attorney Brent Smith told The Center Square: "Our government is funding this invasion with our tax dollars. It needs to stop. We don't know who is coming in. It only took 19 people to change the world as we know it on 9/11. That's a fraction of the thousands coming through an hour and we don't know who they are."