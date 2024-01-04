This Is The Most Dangerous Time To Drive In Each US State

Thousands of commuters around the world lose their lives in vehicular accidents each year, and in the U.S., the most dangerous time to drive can actually depend on which state you’re in.

According to the CDC, car crashes are the eighth leading cause of death globally, and the leading cause for young people between the ages of 5–29 years old. Each day, the U.S. alone sees an average of 102 fatal traffic accidents.

Visual Capitalist's Freny Fernandes introduces this graphic by Clunker Junker uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to identify the most dangerous time to drive in each state of the country, based on traffic fatalities.

The Deadly Hours

On average, U.S. commuters lose over 50 hours of their time in rush hour traffic every year. In addition to being a frustrating drive, NHTSA data found that this time frame is also the most dangerous in some states.

The number of fatal traffic accidents across various parts of the U.S. increases after 5pm, peaking between 9pm and 10pm.

State Most Dangerous Time to Drive Alabama 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Alaska 2:00‒2:59 p.m. Arizona 7:00‒7:59 p.m. Arkansas 5:00‒5:59 p.m. California 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Colorado 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Connecticut 7:00‒7:59 p.m. Delaware 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Florida 8:00‒8:59 p.m. Georgia 6:00‒6:59 p.m. Hawaii 8:00‒8:59 p.m. Idaho 4:00‒4:59 p.m. Illinois 6:00‒6:59 p.m. Indiana 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Iowa 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Kansas 1:00‒1:59 p.m. Kentucky 2:00‒2:59 p.m. Louisiana 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Maine 4:00‒4:59 p.m. Maryland 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Massachusetts 6:00‒6:59 p.m. Michigan 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Minnesota 4:00‒4:59 p.m. Mississippi 8:00‒8:59 p.m. Missouri 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Montana 2:00‒2:59 p.m. Nebraska 4:00‒4:59 p.m. Nevada 8:00‒8:59 p.m. New Hampshire 2:00‒2:59 p.m. New Jersey 8:00‒8:59 p.m. New Mexico 6:00‒6:59 p.m. New York 6:00‒6:59 p.m. North Carolina 6:00‒6:59 p.m. North Dakota 4:00‒4:59 p.m. Ohio 8:00‒8:59 p.m. Oklahoma 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Oregon 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Pennsylvania 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Rhode Island 9:00‒9:59 p.m. South Carolina 8:00‒8:59 p.m. South Dakota 1:00‒1:59 p.m. Tennessee 8:00‒8:59 p.m. Texas 9:00‒9:59 p.m. Utah 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Vermont 5:00‒5:59 p.m. Virginia 6:00‒6:59 p.m. Washington 5:00‒5:59 p.m. West Virginia 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Wisconsin 3:00‒3:59 p.m. Wyoming 3:00‒3:59 p.m.

This is reported to be an outcome of various factors: low visibility at night, glaring headlights, more cars on the road, and a higher number of drunk drivers. In some states, regional geography and weather also contribute to dangerous road conditions, including hills and mountains, rain, snow, and strong winds.

Another factor is congestion. More populated states with longer average commutes like California and Maryland had the most dangerous time to drive as later (between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.), while central states with smaller populations like Kansas and South Dakota had earlier peak dangerous times (between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.)

The safest times to drive across all states? Early in the morning from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The Most Dangerous Time to Drive by Month and Day

While holidays are a time for relaxation and celebration, they can be hazardous on the roads.

According to NHTSA data, the summer and fall months are the most dangerous by average fatal accidents.

June through August are the peak months of vacation travel in the U.S. and see increased traffic (often on high-speed highways and unfamiliar roads) and fatalities. But September is actually the most dangerous month to drive in America, as the Labor Day weekend and the new school term bring new drivers to the roads.

Other popular U.S. holidays, including the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, and Halloween, are also more dangerous than average. In addition to increased instances of drinking and driving, many holidays involve long-distance travel, leading to fatigue.

And finally, according to the NHTSA, the U.S. sees an average of 4.68 fatal accidents on Saturdays making it the most dangerous day. This reaches a peak of over seven fatal accidents between 9 and 10pm every Saturday.