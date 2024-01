Today in Supreme Court History: January 4, 2012

January 4, 2024 | Tags: Politics, REASON

1/4/2012: President Obama makes three appointments to the NLRB. The Supreme Court would find these appointments unconstitutional in NLRB v. Noel Canning.

The post Today in Supreme Court History: January 4, 2012 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...