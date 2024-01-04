Video of Federalist Society “Seat at the Sitting” Panel on Upcoming Supreme Court Cases

Earlier today, the Federalist Society held a "Seat at the Sitting" online forum covering several cases the Supreme Court is about to hear. I participated, discussing two important takings cases: Devillier v. Texas (in which I have submitted an amicus brief) and Sheetz v. County of El Dorado. A full list of the participants and the cases covered is available here.

The panel featured several perspectives you might not expect at a Fed Soc event. Prof. Christopher Walker (U of Michigan) argued that the Supreme Court should decline to abolish Chevron deference to administrative agencies in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. Mark Rienzi (Becket Fund for Religious Liberty) argued the government should not get deference in a case challenging the placement on the "No Fly List" of a Muslim suspected of ties to a radical mosque. And Grover Joseph Rees, III, former General Counsel of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in a GOP administration, argued the pro-immigration side likely deserves to prevail in Campos-Chaves v. Garland, case addressing the question of whether migrants received adequate notice of deportation proceedings.

I have embedded the video below. My presentation begins around 55:20:

