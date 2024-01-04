Was "January 6" A Manufactured Crisis? Media Icons To Clash In ZeroHedge's No-Holds-Barred Debate

Depending on whom you ask, it was either "the darkest day in American history" or "a guided tour." To this day, the January 6 Capitol Riot remains one of the most divisive issues in American politics.

Conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson and Dinesh D'Souza point to lengthy prison sentences for nonviolent trespassers, the killing of Ashley Babbitt, and suspicious characters like Ray Epps as evidence of a burgeoning “police state” entrapping and imprisoning dissidents.

On the other hand, liberal pundits and never-Trumpers like MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, believe Jan 6 was nothing short of an attempted coup by former president Donald Trump.

According to recent polling by the University of Chicago, 80% of Democrats believe Trump broke the law by inciting the Capitol riots, while roughly half of Republicans believe he did nothing wrong:

Such divides have consequences.

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court — citing "clear and convincing" evidence that he engaged in an "insurrection" — ruled that “President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President” and barred the state’s Secretary from including Trump’s name on the ballot for upcoming GOP primary elections.

This dispute over January 6 — and whether it was indeed an insurrection — may very well determine the next U.S. President.

The ZeroHedge "January 6" Debate

On the coming anniversary of January 6 (Saturday), ZeroHedge will present the second debate in our inaugural series aimed at bringing long-form dialogues back into the ideologically-siloed and echo-chambered media landscape.

We will host an in-depth discussion on the various aspects of that fateful day in 2021, allowing people with all perspectives a chance to present evidence and make their argument.

Our panel will include such media luminaries as Alex Jones, Darren Beattie, Glenn Greenwald on one side, and Ed and Brian Krassenstein, as well as YouTuber "Destiny" on the other.

We hope to get closer to the truth of what happened on that day and get to the bottom of what creates such harsh social divides on this issue.

