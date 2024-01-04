“White Privilege” Is A Racist Enterprise

January 4, 2024 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

(Originally published in 2019, but sadly still necessary.)

Most of the time I live in my own little world, trying to understand and to build good things. But once in a while new pollutions seep in and require my attention. And so it has become with “white privilege.”It is now common (and I can hardly believe I’m writing this, even though I know it’s true) to hear “I hate white people” in supposedly educated circles… among people with university degrees. And so I’ll deal with this new barbarity and get it out of my way:

White privilege is a verdict. It is a conclusion, not a question and not an argument. It claims abuse on the part of the white person… on the part of all white persons.

The verdict is based wholly on skin color. Understand, please, that this is the same as any other ethnic slur, up to and including the so-called n-word. It applies directly to skin tone, condemning a billion individuals at once.

White privilege is absolutely divisive. It claims that white skin defines an individual as a recipient of stolen goods, as a thief, as an abuser, and as an unenlightened ignoramus. All white people are defined this way by the term. It is yet another in the long stream of us-them divides that foment violence. From petty crime to total war, this is the root.

White privilege is anti-mind. It displaces observation, reason and balance. It barbarically shoves a billion people into a single mold and condemns the lot of them.

White privilege is dogma. The use of white privilege dances past reason and steps quickly past the slow and thorny process of trying facts and discovering justice. Rather, its user gets instant status by upholding the dogma that white people are inherently flawed, poisoned, stupid and inferior.

White privilege is full-blown arrogance. The user of the term claims to know everything relevant about you, your history and your soul. All this stands upon group-think and self-aggrandizement. The user surrounds him or herself with a chorus of fellow dogmatists, and jointly they undertake to praise themselves by degrading others.

White privilege is a weapon. Make no mistake, calling out white privilege is an attempt to maim, to diminish and to inflict anguish. (Occasionally, I suppose, it’s an attempt to fit in, making it a lead-in to malice and barbarity.).

All Racism Is Poison

Ultimately, calling white privilege is devolution. It is the road back to ritual slaughter and killing the other simply because he or she is other.Racism is despicable wherever it appears. We are all individuals. Skin color, language, etc. are trivial differences. More than that, they are accidents. One of the oldest civilizing truths is that justice should be blind. White privilege is precisely the opposite of that. It's just another flavor of racism... another incarnation of injustice. All forms of racism are hateful, degrading and devolutionary. This one no less. ** Paul Rosenberg www.freemansperspective.com



