After Penn President’s Resignation, Professors Say Anti-Israel Sentiment on Campus Is ‘Very, Very Strong’

January 5, 2024   |   Tags:

JERUSALEM—Until three months ago, University of Pennsylvania psychology professor Michael Kahana said he had never felt the need to wear a yarmulke, or Jewish skullcap, to his classes. "It started Oct. 7. I now feel that if I don't wear a yarmulke then my students might not feel that they can," said Kahana, one of […] The post After Penn President's Resignation, Professors Say Anti-Israel Sentiment on Campus Is 'Very, Very Strong' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x