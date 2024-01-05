Big Gov't Raids Small Amish Farmer Who Refuses To Participate In The Industrial Meat/Milk Complex

Local media, The Lancaster Patriot, reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture served an all-natural Amish farm in southeastern Pennsylvania with a search warrant on Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: State Troopers conducting search on Amos Miller’s farm in Lancaster County, PA. pic.twitter.com/4ibZPxfI0U — The Lancaster Patriot (@TheLanPatriot) January 4, 2024

The farmer, Amos Miller, has been in the crosshairs with the US Department of Agriculture because of his repeated failures to comply with federal farming regulations.

Exclusive footage of state agents leaving Amos Miller’s organic farm store, carrying off some of his products. pic.twitter.com/yVAHSmr1WH — The Lancaster Patriot (@TheLanPatriot) January 4, 2024

The USDA has tried to bring Miller's farm into compliance with federal regulations, but Amos has yet to cooperate with the Feds and faces fines and jail time.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said:

"The PA Department of Agriculture is conducting a search warrant on this property. Troopers from PSP Lancaster are just assisting with scene security. You will have to reach out to the DOA for information on their investigation."

Footage of the search being conducted inside Amos Miller’s organic farm store in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/iKUDbo9CcR — The Lancaster Patriot (@TheLanPatriot) January 4, 2024

According to LancasterOnline, Miller and the Feds have been locked "in a standoff over his compliance with federal food safety rules and failure to pay assessed fines."

With his sovereign citizen defense, Miller has tried to thwart the Fed's overreach to get him to comply with food safety rules. He sells all sorts of food to more than 4,000 buyers, such as organic eggs, raw milk, grass-fed beef and cheese, and fresh produce. He doesn't use electricity, chemical fertilizers, vaccines, or petroleum products in farming.

Commenting on the raid, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said, "Looks like Amos Miller's farm is being raided. With all of the problems in society today, this is what the government wants to focus on?"

Massie continued, "A man growing food for informed customers, without participating in the industrial meat/milk complex? It's shameful that it's come to this. "