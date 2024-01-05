Brickbat: A Rose By Any Other Name

A judge in British Columbia has ordered former political candidate David Hilderman to stop referring to himself as an engineer. Hilderman, who has an university degree in engineering and works in the electronics and computer industry, described himself as an engineer in campaign materials. Engineer is a protected title in Canada, and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of B.C. filed a complaint against Hilderman because he is not a licensed engineer.

The post Brickbat: A Rose By Any Other Name appeared first on Reason.com.



