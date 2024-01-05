Epstein ‘Client List’ Released – But It’s Not Really Epstein’s “Client List”

In the lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, accomplice and associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, more than 1,000 pages have been unsealed and are said to reveal the identities of more than 150 persons that have been connected to the case of Maxwell vs Virginia Guiffre, along with clients of Epstein. Of course, the entire Israeli/Mossad …



Read More...