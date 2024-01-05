US Factory Orders Surged In November – Biggest Jump Since Jan 2021, But…
January 5, 2024 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEUS Factory Orders Surged In November - Biggest Jump Since Jan 2021, But...
Tyler Durden Fri, 01/05/2024 - 10:16
After plunging in October, US Manufacturers New Orders were expected to rebound significantly in November as the noisiest time series in America continues to flip-flop (despite US Manufacturing surveys going in only one direction - lower). Sure enough, Factory Orders rose 2.6% MoM (+2.4% exp) and October's 3.6% decline was revised modestly hiugher to a 3.4% MoM decline. The 2.6% MoM jump is the biggest since January 2021 and dragged orders up 3.1% YoY...
Source: Bloomberg
Core factory orders rose just 0.1% MoM (leaving core orders down 0.8% YoY)...
Source: Bloomberg
So manufacturing orders surged as manufacturers survey data continues to suggest anything but strength...
Source: Bloomberg
WTF is going on here?
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments