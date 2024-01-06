BBC Accidentally Admits That Covid Jabs Created Historic Death Spike

(Natural News)—As the world’s focus remains dead set on the Middle East, publicly funded BBC News has inadvertently admitted that 2022’s historic death spike was caused by Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

BBC ran a piece called “Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years” that tries really, really hard to avoid blaming COVID jabs on the historic death spike. In fact, its reporters state falsely that the data somehow shows that COVID jabs are not the cause of the death spike.

“Figures up to June 2022 looking at deaths from all causes show unvaccinated people were more likely to die than vaccinated people,” BBC claims. “If vaccines were driving excess deaths, we would expect this to be the other way around.”

BBC pointed to data from the United Kingdom government institution known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which in and of itself has been tampering with the data in such a way as to keep probing eyes away from linking COVID injections to the historic 2022 death spike.

As the Exposé has been covering at length ever since the “pandemic,” ONS data in actuality shows that unvaccinated people are faring the best, statistically speaking, while the fully jabbed are dying in droves, and at rates much higher than pre-pandemic figures.

“And we can reveal that mortality rates per 100,000 in every single age group, even children, in England and Wales were lowest among the unvaccinated in some age groups as early as 2021, and lowest among the unvaccinated in all age groups by May 2022 at the latest,” the Exposé reports.

“Therefore, BBC News has not only lied to the public, but they have also admitted in black and white that the Covid-19 injections are to blame for 2022 being the worst year for deaths in half a century by confirming that ‘if vaccines were driving excess deaths, we would expect this to be the other way around (highest mortality rates among the vaccinated).'”

(Related: Next year is not looking so good for Pfizer – the company needs another fake “pandemic” to reinvigorate its business and get the profits flowing.)

BBC can’t be trusted

This is hardly the first time that BBC has fudged the numbers to cover for its corporate overlords – and it will likely not be the last. Anyone paying attention can see that BBC is running cover for Big Pharma as it tries to deflect eyes away from COVID jabs as the cause of the ongoing COVID genocide.

The COVID jab scandal continues to unravel, and the only thing BBC and other fake news media outlets like it can do is try to deflect, project, and if all else fails, deny and pull the “anti-science” card on anyone who rejects its pro-jab narrative.

The UK government has already unequivocally confirmed that the mortality rate per 100,000 people is highest among those who got jabbed – and in every single age group.

“This means that people who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine have a higher chance of dying than the general population due to the intense damage it can do to the most vital organ in the human body, the heart, and the devastating decimation it does to the natural immune system,” the Exposé warns.

“Official figures prove that in the ‘Five Eyes’ countries and most of Europe there were nearly 2 million excess deaths recorded by November 2022 since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections … And in the USA there have been half a million deaths among young adults and children resulting in 118,000 excess deaths since the Covid-19 injections were first administered to the wider population.”

More of the latest news about the after-effects of Operation Warp Speed can be found at Genocide.news.

