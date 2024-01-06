California to Provide Free Sex Changes for Illegals

January 6, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Where is this in the law? It’s nowhere! Yet, the people of California continue to tolerate these crimes both against the lawless and the children. A state memo regarding Medi-Cal stipulated that “gender-affirming care” is a covered benefit only “when medically necessary,” which is completely unnecessary as the entire process of “transition” never actually is …



Read More...