California to Provide Free Sex Changes for Illegals

January 6, 2024   |   Tags:
Where is this in the law?  It’s nowhere!  Yet, the people of California continue to tolerate these crimes both against the lawless and the children.  A state memo regarding Medi-Cal stipulated that “gender-affirming care” is a covered benefit only “when medically necessary,” which is completely unnecessary as the entire process of “transition” never actually is …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x